Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $9.12 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Osaic Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,309 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.31% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $9,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPHD. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 663.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,455,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,727 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 660,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,026,000 after buying an additional 118,148 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 633,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,883,000 after buying an additional 47,773 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 25.9% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 448,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,897,000 after buying an additional 92,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $15,768,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPHD stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.28. 188,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,707. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.60. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $37.19 and a 1-year high of $47.33.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.