Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $9.19 Million Holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Osaic Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,549 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF worth $9,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,039,000. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,168,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,566,000. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 206,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,611,000 after buying an additional 18,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 241,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,645,000 after buying an additional 17,597 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDP traded down $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.21. 2,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,702. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $72.68 and a 1-year high of $101.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.04 and its 200-day moving average is $94.73.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

