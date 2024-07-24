Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $9.23 Million Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Osaic Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,535 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 41,518 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $9,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at $5,604,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 9.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,940,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 237,183 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $47,003,000 after purchasing an additional 37,878 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $179,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,241.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,736,123.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $243.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.65.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FANG

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of FANG stock traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $201.32. The company had a trading volume of 242,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,363. The company has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.71 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.64.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.