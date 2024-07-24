Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $9.63 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 169,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,766 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $9,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XSVM. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $350,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $352,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,341. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a one year low of $44.86 and a one year high of $58.01. The company has a market capitalization of $814.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.94.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

See Also

