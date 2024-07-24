Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $9.71 Million Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,885 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.27% of Independence Realty Trust worth $9,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.06. 128,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,385,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -633.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.38. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $19.51.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,133.33%.

(Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.