Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $9.72 Million Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,933 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $9,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $821,151,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Public Storage by 86.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 645,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,137,000 after buying an additional 299,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Public Storage by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,946,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,075,681,000 after buying an additional 217,487 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,687,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $794,161,000 after acquiring an additional 216,331 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 861,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,614,000 after acquiring an additional 203,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $289.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.64.
Insider Transactions at Public Storage
In related news, Director Kristy Pipes purchased 2,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Public Storage Stock Performance
Shares of PSA stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $300.22. 89,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,735. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $314.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.65.
Public Storage Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 108.99%.
Public Storage Profile
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.
