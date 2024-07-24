Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $9.91 Million Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Osaic Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,106 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $9,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:INDA traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,766,307 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.42. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

