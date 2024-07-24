Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $9.94 Million Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Osaic Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,925 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $9,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2,172.2% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 283.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAST stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.87. 397,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,701,804. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $79.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.78.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

In other news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $221,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

