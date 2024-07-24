Osaic Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Osaic Holdings Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.47% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $9,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 270.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,404,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,989 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5,662.8% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,191,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,329,000 after buying an additional 1,170,791 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 853.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,047,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,737,000 after acquiring an additional 937,988 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,490,000. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 357,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,012,000 after acquiring an additional 241,369 shares during the period.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

AOR traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.95. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $47.56 and a twelve month high of $57.65.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

