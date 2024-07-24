Osaic Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,851 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $9,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in PACCAR by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,301.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PACCAR news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $958,918.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,301.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241 over the last ninety days. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of PACCAR stock traded down $1.24 on Wednesday, hitting $95.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,918,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,164. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $80.94 and a twelve month high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.81 and a 200-day moving average of $108.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.01). PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.75.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

