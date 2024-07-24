Osaic Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,381 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.68% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $9,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $47.90. 67,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,240. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.93 and its 200 day moving average is $47.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $41.46 and a 1-year high of $51.70.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

