Osaic Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Osaic Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,153 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.17% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $11,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,159,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,361,000 after purchasing an additional 174,495 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $127,361,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,541,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,693,000 after acquiring an additional 628,997 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,450,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 948,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,217,000 after purchasing an additional 45,303 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:VIGI traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $83.50. The stock had a trading volume of 33,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,361. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $68.45 and a 1-year high of $84.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.536 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.