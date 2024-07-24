Osaic Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,945 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.52% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $397,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 994,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,341,000 after buying an additional 269,302 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 843,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,412,000 after acquiring an additional 42,268 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,549,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,977,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,987. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $19.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.27.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

