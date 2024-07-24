Osaic Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $10,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 191.0% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 21,021 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $430,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1,194.4% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:XSD traded down $4.38 on Wednesday, reaching $250.11. 6,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $250.68 and a 200-day moving average of $232.26. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $165.00 and a 52-week high of $273.98.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.