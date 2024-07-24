Osaic Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Osaic Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,150 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $11,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $298,867,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 21,025.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 735,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,126,000 after purchasing an additional 731,697 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cummins by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,343,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,326,000 after purchasing an additional 246,025 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 297,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,153,000 after buying an additional 167,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1,050.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 162,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,039,000 after buying an additional 148,791 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE CMI traded down $2.99 on Wednesday, hitting $280.66. The stock had a trading volume of 90,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,797. The company’s 50-day moving average is $279.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.98. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $212.80 and a one year high of $304.24. The stock has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. On average, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,808.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,987,628.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on CMI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Cummins from $319.00 to $315.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.18.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

