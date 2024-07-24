Osaic Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 244,133 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.96% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $10,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 98,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 10,824 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 56,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 104,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Price Performance

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.85. The company had a trading volume of 12,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,210. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.91 and its 200-day moving average is $46.81. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $48.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.48.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

