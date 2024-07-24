Osaic Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Osaic Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,663 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.52% of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF worth $10,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 598,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,152,000 after purchasing an additional 20,642 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 597,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,093,000 after acquiring an additional 31,647 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 513,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,179,000 after acquiring an additional 23,152 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 444,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,622,000 after buying an additional 23,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 385,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,255,000 after buying an additional 42,774 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ICF traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $60.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,197 shares. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.50.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

