Osaic Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Osaic Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,434 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.18% of Jackson Financial worth $9,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,270,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Jackson Financial by 399.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 22,312 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,680,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,530,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 14.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 308,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,378,000 after buying an additional 40,001 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jackson Financial

In related news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $983,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,405 shares in the company, valued at $7,067,956.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Don W. Cummings bought 1,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.70 per share, for a total transaction of $105,051.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,711 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,189.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $983,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,067,956.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on JXN. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Jackson Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Jackson Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Jackson Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

JXN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.45. 111,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,023. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.78 and its 200 day moving average is $65.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.51. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.40 and a 52 week high of $86.09.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 17.33 EPS for the current year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.40%.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

