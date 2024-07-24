Osaic Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,478 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 67,225 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $10,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,179,579 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $42,642,000 after purchasing an additional 189,324 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 206,692 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $7,472,000 after acquiring an additional 84,771 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 490,230 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $17,722,000 after acquiring an additional 31,534 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth $1,908,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.53.

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $33.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,325,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,470,936. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The company has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,066,119. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $1,437,701.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,508.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,066,119. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,287 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,204. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

