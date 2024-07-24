Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 16,634 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,634 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 1.68% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October worth $9,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 98,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 54,472 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 122,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 12,123 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS FOCT traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,649 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.51. The company has a market capitalization of $555.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.64.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.