Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 27,104 Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Osaic Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,104 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.81% of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF worth $11,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AOM. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 2,679.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,016,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,194,000 after purchasing an additional 979,897 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 352.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 981,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,753,000 after buying an additional 764,806 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 4,906.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 295,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,270,000 after purchasing an additional 289,689 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 254,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 165,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AOM traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.15. 22,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,292. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.99 and a 200-day moving average of $42.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a one year low of $37.72 and a one year high of $43.78.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

