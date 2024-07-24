Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 34,187 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Osaic Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 34,187 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $9,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 100.0% in the first quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 740.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE GPC traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $135.93. 242,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,782. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.35 and a 12 month high of $164.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.15). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.29.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

