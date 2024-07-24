Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 5,740 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 131,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,740 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $10,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,475,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,572,936,000 after buying an additional 15,035,937 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,391,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,086,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,592 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 7,892.6% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,538,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,081,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,879,000 after acquiring an additional 772,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of IRM traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.07. 274,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,026. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 152.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.98. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $56.51 and a fifty-two week high of $101.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.24.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 393.95%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IRM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 2,500 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 2,500 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total value of $268,738.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,553 shares of company stock valued at $8,759,378. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.