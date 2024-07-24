Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 71,692 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Osaic Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 71,692 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $10,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,223,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,968,726,000 after purchasing an additional 290,401 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,683,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $540,424,000 after purchasing an additional 33,212 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,305,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,390,223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $132,182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,140,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,423,000 after purchasing an additional 13,169 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LYB traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $96.31. 105,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $88.46 and a 52 week high of $107.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.98.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.84%.

LYB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.17.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

