Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 71,835 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 52.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,835 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $9,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 308.5% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CLX traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.18. 135,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,527. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.84. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $169.14.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Clorox from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.13.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

