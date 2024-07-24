Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 8,212 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Osaic Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,212 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.76% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $10,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 118,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after buying an additional 10,342 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Asset Planning Corporation grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 99,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,451,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.51. 21,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,186. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.15. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $70.68 and a 1-year high of $92.92.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

