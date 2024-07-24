Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 87,276 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Osaic Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 36.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 151,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,276 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYMI. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 535.2% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ VYMI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,630. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.29. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $59.20 and a 1 year high of $71.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
