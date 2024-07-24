Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target Raised to C$31.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$28.38.

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of OR traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$24.80. 19,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,747. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -85.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$15.42 and a 1-year high of C$25.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$22.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.38.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 21.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of C$60.75 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.6398844 EPS for the current year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is -82.76%.

Insider Transactions at Osisko Gold Royalties

In other news, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 33,700 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.20, for a total value of C$748,140.00. In other news, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 33,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.20, for a total transaction of C$748,140.00. Also, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.66, for a total transaction of C$113,309.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,700 shares of company stock worth $1,087,670. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

