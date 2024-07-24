OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,900 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.12% of OUTFRONT Media worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OUT. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 145.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,720,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,719 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,779,000. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 250.2% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 841,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,744,000 after purchasing an additional 601,079 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 23.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,927,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,360,000 after purchasing an additional 371,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,027,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,268,000 after buying an additional 170,744 shares during the last quarter.

OUT has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

NYSE:OUT opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $17.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.11%.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

