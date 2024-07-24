Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Reaches New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $199.00 and last traded at $195.60, with a volume of 58778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.82.

The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Karen E. Gowland purchased 300 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $182.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,618.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,766.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $163,314,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,446,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,421,000 after acquiring an additional 477,487 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 438,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,401,000 after purchasing an additional 279,059 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1,133.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 250,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,850,000 after purchasing an additional 230,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 783,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,659,000 after purchasing an additional 189,401 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.92. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.77.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

