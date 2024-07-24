PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 59.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,898 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,235 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,108,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,808,000 after acquiring an additional 173,575 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in PAR Technology by 1.9% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 874,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,647,000 after purchasing an additional 16,166 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in PAR Technology by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,602,000 after purchasing an additional 47,405 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,262,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 317,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,843,000 after buying an additional 8,635 shares during the period.

PAR Technology Stock Performance

PAR opened at $55.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.92. PAR Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $28.21 and a 12-month high of $55.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 17.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PAR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark increased their price target on PAR Technology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of PAR Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.75.

PAR Technology Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

Featured Stories

