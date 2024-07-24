Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $706.62

Shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 706.62 ($9.14) and traded as high as GBX 792.50 ($10.25). Paragon Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 773.50 ($10.00), with a volume of 172,726 shares traded.

Paragon Banking Group Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 753.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 706.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1,171.97, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Paragon Banking Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a GBX 13.20 ($0.17) dividend. This is an increase from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,606.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Paragon Banking Group

In other news, insider Nigel S. Terrington purchased 3,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 750 ($9.70) per share, with a total value of £25,140 ($32,514.23). Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Lending and Commercial Lending. The Mortgage Lending segment offers buy-to-let mortgages, as well as includes owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages. The Commercial Lending segment comprises SME lending, such as hire purchase, and finance and operating leases; and provides development finance, motor finance, structured lending, and other products.

