Parkland (TSE:PKI) PT Lowered to C$49.00 at National Bankshares

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PKI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Parkland from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC cut their price target on Parkland from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Parkland from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parkland currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$50.77.

Parkland Price Performance

PKI traded down C$0.60 on Tuesday, hitting C$37.94. 54,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,782. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.21. Parkland has a one year low of C$35.00 and a one year high of C$47.99. The firm has a market cap of C$6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.37.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.19. Parkland had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of C$6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.13 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parkland will post 3.1594793 EPS for the current year.

Parkland Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Parkland’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Insider Transactions at Parkland

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$40.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,350.00. Company insiders own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

