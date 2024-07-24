Patricia Nakache Sells 63,543 Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) Director Patricia Nakache sold 63,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $130,263.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 240,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,897.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Patricia Nakache also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Patricia Nakache sold 66,996 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $119,922.84.

On Friday, July 12th, Patricia Nakache sold 119,221 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $212,213.38.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Patricia Nakache sold 400 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $708.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, Patricia Nakache sold 29,363 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $61,075.04.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Patricia Nakache sold 22,967 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $48,460.37.

On Monday, May 13th, Patricia Nakache sold 75,217 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $154,947.02.

On Friday, May 10th, Patricia Nakache sold 149,327 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $306,120.35.

On Monday, May 6th, Patricia Nakache sold 109,934 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $209,973.94.

On Friday, May 3rd, Patricia Nakache sold 300 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $540.00.

ThredUp Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ThredUp Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $4.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91. The company has a market cap of $218.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of ThredUp

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $79.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.28 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 63.62% and a negative net margin of 20.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDUP. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in ThredUp in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in ThredUp by 445.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ThredUp by 33.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in ThredUp by 117.3% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 15,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in ThredUp by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TDUP shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ThredUp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

ThredUp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Further Reading

