Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,261 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $7,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 16,173.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 787,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,855,000 after buying an additional 782,962 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,686,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,865,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 618,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,102,000 after buying an additional 148,962 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,278,000 after buying an additional 137,583 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software stock opened at $165.41 on Wednesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.50 and a twelve month high of $374.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. The business had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 26.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.20, for a total transaction of $273,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,023,708 shares in the company, valued at $423,923,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.20, for a total transaction of $273,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,023,708 shares in the company, valued at $423,923,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $130,110.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,227,934.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,087 shares of company stock worth $7,441,498. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.38.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

