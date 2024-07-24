Paysign (PAYS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 million. Paysign had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 32.75%. On average, analysts expect Paysign to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Paysign stock opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $290.33 million, a PE ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.82. Paysign has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $5.55.

In other news, insider Matthew Louis Lanford sold 8,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $32,393.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,736.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAYS. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Paysign from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Paysign in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Paysign from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.

