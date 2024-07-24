Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 90.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.4% in the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 144,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 17,122 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 212.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 21,345 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peapack-Gladstone Financial

In other news, EVP Stuart M. Vorcheimer sold 4,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $111,006.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,118.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PGC shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Price Performance

Shares of PGC opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average is $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $490.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.99. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $31.49.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $53.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.69 million. Equities research analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

