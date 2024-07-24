PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $14.50. The stock had previously closed at $14.47, but opened at $13.87. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at $13.69, with a volume of 362,486 shares trading hands.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on PMT. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Down 5.6 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 106.67%.
About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.
