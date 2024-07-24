Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 5th

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the bank on Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th.

Peoples Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years. Peoples Bancorp has a payout ratio of 46.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Peoples Bancorp to earn $3.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.9%.

Peoples Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $33.55. 12,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,981. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.35. Peoples Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $34.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PEBO shares. Hovde Group started coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peoples Bancorp

In other news, CEO Tyler J. Wilcox sold 8,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $250,095.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,101.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David F. Dierker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $128,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,330 shares in the company, valued at $427,493.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tyler J. Wilcox sold 8,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $250,095.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,101.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,865 shares of company stock valued at $417,060. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Further Reading

