Peoples Bancorp Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the bank on Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th.

Peoples Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years. Peoples Bancorp has a payout ratio of 46.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Peoples Bancorp to earn $3.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.9%.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $33.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.35. Peoples Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $34.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on PEBO shares. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peoples Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Peoples Bancorp

Insider Activity at Peoples Bancorp

In related news, CEO Tyler J. Wilcox sold 8,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $250,095.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,101.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Peoples Bancorp news, CEO Tyler J. Wilcox sold 8,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $250,095.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,101.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David F. Dierker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $128,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,493.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,865 shares of company stock worth $417,060 in the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Peoples Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.