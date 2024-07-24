Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Issues Earnings Results

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.55. The stock had a trading volume of 12,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,981. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.76. Peoples Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $34.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.90%.

In other news, CEO Tyler J. Wilcox sold 8,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $250,095.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,101.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director David F. Dierker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $128,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,493.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tyler J. Wilcox sold 8,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $250,095.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,101.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,865 shares of company stock valued at $417,060 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

