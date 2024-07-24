Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Performance

Peoples Bancorp stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $33.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,956. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.35. Peoples Bancorp has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $34.85.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on PEBO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peoples Bancorp

In related news, Director David F. Dierker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $128,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,493.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David F. Dierker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $128,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,493.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tyler J. Wilcox sold 8,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $250,095.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,101.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,865 shares of company stock valued at $417,060 in the last 90 days. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

