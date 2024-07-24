Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Given New $118.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.56.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $109.43. The stock had a trading volume of 413,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,318,503. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.18. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $111.36. The stock has a market cap of $170.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.58.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Philip Morris International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 684.4% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

