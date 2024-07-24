Phoenix Motor (NASDAQ:PEV) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Free Report) was down 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 46,472 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 84,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Phoenix Motor Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phoenix Motor

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phoenix Motor stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 49,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd owned about 0.23% of Phoenix Motor at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phoenix Motor Company Profile

Phoenix Motor Inc designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and integrates electric drive systems, and light and medium duty electric vehicles in the United States and internationally. It provides chargers, electric forklifts, shuttle buses, Type A school buses, utility and service trucks, flatbed and cargo trucks, and walk-in vans.

