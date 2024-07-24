Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Director Mark Douglas Smith Sells 7,000 Shares

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Phreesia Stock Performance

NYSE:PHR opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.10. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $32.11.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $101.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.94 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 31.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phreesia

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PHR shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Phreesia from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Phreesia from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.54.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Phreesia

About Phreesia

(Get Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.