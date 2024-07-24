Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Director Mark Douglas Smith Sells 7,000 Shares

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE:PHR opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.10. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $32.11.
Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $101.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.94 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 31.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on PHR shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Phreesia from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Phreesia from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.54.
Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.
