Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.21. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $8.65.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $144.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.41 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piedmont Office Realty Trust

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 38.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Adero Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

