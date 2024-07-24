Pivotree (CVE:PVT) Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of Pivotree Inc. (CVE:PVT – Get Free Report) shot up 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.25 and last traded at C$1.25. 4,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 9,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.

PVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Paradigm Capital reduced their price target on shares of Pivotree from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Pivotree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Cormark lowered their target price on Pivotree from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Pivotree from C$1.50 to C$1.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Pivotree from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.53. The stock has a market cap of C$32.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. The company offers infrastructure deployment, data transaction, subscription license, system and application triage and support, configuration management, and security services, as well as provides web and application hosting services.

