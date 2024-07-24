Planning Directions Inc. Purchases 80 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Planning Directions Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,807 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 46,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 11,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,647,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,978,000 after acquiring an additional 189,855 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL opened at $181.79 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.21 and a 12-month high of $191.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at $380,389,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,488 shares of company stock worth $21,866,705 in the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus boosted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective (down from $182.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.88.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

