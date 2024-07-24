PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.3875 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th.

PNM Resources has raised its dividend by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. PNM Resources has a payout ratio of 55.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PNM Resources to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.0%.

PNM Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:PNM opened at $40.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $45.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.27). PNM Resources had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $436.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNM. Barclays lifted their price target on PNM Resources from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Articles

