PNM Resources (PNM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect PNM Resources to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. PNM Resources has set its FY24 guidance at $2.65-2.75 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $436.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.00 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.91%. PNM Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PNM Resources to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PNM opened at $40.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12 and a beta of 0.35. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $45.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.33%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNM. StockNews.com lowered PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on PNM Resources from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

